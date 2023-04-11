Keisterville
Virginia Mae "Aunt Sis" Robbins, 88, of Keisterville, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at WVU Medicine - Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family at her side.
She was born on June 8, 1934, in Menallen Township, daughter of the late Clarence and Arrena Dean Leichliter.
She was a lifelong member of The Keisterville Union Church, and she enjoyed working at the Keisterville Post Office.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Clark Robbins; two infant children, Kevin and Jerome; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Robbins; and brother, Eugene Leichliter.
Virginia is survived by her son, Keith E. Robbins; two grandchildren, Angela Robbins and Stephen Robbins; two sisters, Wilma Robbins and Marlene Broskey; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family; and very special friends, the Ternitsky Family.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 12 until 1 p.m. on Thursday, where a Funeral Service will be held. Interment to follow in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
