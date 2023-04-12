Keisterville
Virginia Mae "Aunt Sis" Robbins, 88, of Keisterville, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at WVU Medicine - Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family at her side.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 12 until 1 p.m. on Thursday, where a Funeral Service will be held. Interment to follow in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
