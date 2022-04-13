Uniontown
Virginia May Thomas Smith, 66, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born April 15, 1955, in Brownsville, to the late Glenn Thomas and the late Virginia May Barber Thomas.
Virginia was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devoted friend to many.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Smith; special friend, James "JJ" Johnson; and two brothers, Garold Thomas and James Thomas.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted and loving son, Harold Smith of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Desiree Smith, Destiny Smith, Harold Smith; one great-granddaughter, Ahjanae; four brothers, Jerome Thomas, Glenn Barber, Raymond Thomas and Richard Thomas; four siblings, Cathleen Barber of Monessen, Shirley Thomas of Uniontown, Debra Sanders, Rosemary Wright of Milwaukee, Wis.; and a host of other family and friends.
Friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, April 14, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, with Bishop Leonard Tucker eulogizing.
The Smith and Thomas families wish to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ATTENDANCE.
