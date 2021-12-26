Virginia Patrick Branciaroli

Virginia "Ginny" Patrick Branciaroli, 92, of Wilmington, Del., passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, after a brief illness.
She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Joseph Branciaroli; her parents, Anna and Andrew Patrick; and siblings, Dorothy, Richard and Ingraham.
She is survived by her children, daughter, Cathleen Branciaroli, son, David Branciaroli and wife Nancy, daughter Diane Franck and husband Terry; and grandson, Taylor Bullock and family.
She is survived by her sister Marie Cruso. Also, nieces Carol, Dottie, Donna, and Pat; nephews Bobby and Ken.
Ginny was a ray of bright light to many, thanks to her always positive attitude and she was an example of selfless service. Always with a smile on her face, she made it a point to think of others first and was a ready volunteer for many worthwhile causes.
Her children and family were her primary focus and she supported all her children's schools and activities throughout their growing up years.
Ginny was very creative and expressed that through decorative arts and her cooking, which was renowned among family and friends. Her "doll cakes" were highly sought after and she enjoyed preparing and serving family dishes handed down to her by elders of both her own and her husband's families. Her decoupage creations are displayed proudly in any number of homes.
Born near Uniontown, and a long-time resident of Mentor, Ohio, she moved to Wilmington, Del., in 1972, and resided in the same house until going to Shipley Manor Retirement Community.
Ginny was devoted to her Catholic faith and for many years attended daily Mass and Rosary service at her parish church, St. Mary Magdalen in North Wilmington, Del.. She was an active member of that church's Ladies Sodality. She was a longtime volunteer for St. Francis Hospital's Junior Board where she was recognized for 30 years of service.
As a young woman, Ginny earned a cosmetology degree. Following her marriage, she was most proud of serving the US military at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, supporting the officers via her Top Secret clearance. She also worked as an Assistant at Diamond Chemical Company prior to having children. However, she would tell you that her most important accomplishment was being a good mother and homemaker.
Most recently, Ginny was a resident of Wilmington's Shipley Manor, and the family would like to thank the staff there for their untiring help and support. During her illness, she was cared for by the staff at Christiana Hospital's Season Hospice who the family would also like to thank.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington; followed by burial at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Cemetery, 10 Old Church Road, Wilmington, Delaware.
Family and friends are invited to participate.
Masks will be required for all who attend.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
