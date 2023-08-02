Uniontown
Virginia Pearl Zites, 86, of Uniontown, formerly of Fredericktown, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born August 18, 1936, in Lilly, a daughter of the late Mike and Julia Bartowick Goozdich.
A homemaker, Virginia loved spending time with family, especially with her granddaughter, Crystal and great-granddaughter, Peyton, baking and shopping. She enjoyed puzzles, watching old movies and watching decorating shows, where she got her inspiration to redecorate her home.
On August 22, 1964 she married Joseph Zites, who died in 2011. They celebrated 46 years of marriage.
Surviving are three daughters, Machellie Zack of Deltona, Fla., Debbie Keener (Kevin) of Cleveland, Ohio, and Julie Large of Washington; seven grandchildren, Kristie Dickson (Shawn) of Sanford, Fla., Crystal Powell (Damien) of Uniontown, Joseph Keener of Cleveland, Shawn Large (Ashley) of Monongahela, Laura Keener of Cleveland, Ashley Zack of Deltona, and Abigail Zebley (Charles) of Connellsville; 12 great- grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Goozdich of Fredericktown; many nieces and nephews.
Deceased are five siblings, Mitchell Goozdich, Helen Scaff, Catherine Grooms, Lee Goozdich and Dorothy O'Keefe.
All services are private and have been entrusted to GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown.
A guest book, where personal condolences may be left for the Zites family, is available at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
