Mill Run
Virginia Prinkey Work, a resident of Mill Run, for all of her 100 years of life on this earth, moved on to her heavenly home on Monday, December 6, 2021, after several months of loving hospice care.
Born November 23, 1921, in Mill Run, the third of five children born to the late Harry Reid Prinkey and Cosey May Prinkey.
Virginia was a 1938 graduate of Connellsville High School. She worked for twelve years in the sales and traffic departments of Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation, and later, while raising her family, she was a home sales representative for Dutchmaid Clothing.
She also served on the staff of the Pennsylvania Council on Alcohol Problems (PCAP) for several years as Associate Director for Western Pennsylvania, and as a teacher for the Education Foundation, traveling to schools throughout the region to teach students about the dangers of alcohol and other drugs.
She continued as a speaker for PCAP, primarily addressing church groups, past the age of 90, retiring from that role in 2013.
She also served in various leadership positions for decades with the Fayette County Christian Endeavor Union and the Fayette County Sunday School Association.
Out of devotion to the Gospel and her love for people, Virginia spent her life dedicated to active roles in her church and community. She was raised in the United Brethren Church, which became the Evangelical United Brethren (EUB) in the 1940’s and later, in the 1960’s, the United Methodist Church of Mill Run.
During her years there, she served as a pianist, youth leader, board secretary, Sunday School teacher, and certified lay speaker. She continued as a Sunday School teacher and lay speaker in later years as a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church in Mill Run, actively serving in these roles through the age of 98.
She was an avid reader, and gifted with the ability to memorize easily, she loved to recite Scripture, poetry, and humorous stories, teaching and entertaining others with her God-given talents.
Virginia enjoyed 57 wonderful years of marriage to Eugene Work until his home-going, November 17, 2004.
In addition to her husband and parents, Virginia was predeceased by all of her siblings, brother, RW Prinkey; and sisters, Millicent and Ruth Prinkey, and Alma Patton; a dear family friend who was like a sister, Helen Crouse; and a beloved daughter-in-law, Dana Gill Work.
She is survived by four children, who were blessed to know her as Mum, Sharon Weible and her husband James of Mill Run, Emerson Work and his wife Pamela, Marilyn Smith and her husband Scotty, and Jamison Work, all of Cleveland, Tenn.; Ten grandchildren and their spouses, embraced her as Nanny, Justin Weible, of Pittsburgh, Stephanie Marzelli and husband Steve, of Alexandria, Va., Seth Weible and wife Katya, of New York, Julie and Christopher Weible, of Mill Run, Alix Gilbert and husband Jack, of Springfield, Mo., Erica Work and husband Juan Gonzalez Diaz, of Gold Bar, Wash., Tyler Work and wife Lilianna, of Beaumont, Tex.; Reid Work and wife Brianna, and Mary Kate Kitsmiller and husband Matthew, all of Chattanooga, Tenn..
She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Luke and Madison Gilbert, Javier and Kal-EI Gonzalez Work, Miles Marzelli, Dana Kitsmiller, and Zoe Weible; and numerous nieces and nephews who knew her fondly as Aunt Ginny.
As a woman who loved sharing life with family and friends, she enjoyed traveling well into her advanced years, even as far as Chile at the age of 90, to share in the joy of a granddaughter’s wedding. Her other travels included Canada, Jamaica, and Israel, as well as many U.S. states including Hawaii.
But even more than traveling to other places, she loved her community, and she delighted in visitors who entered her home, making all feel as welcome as family.
For all those who loved her, Virginia leaves a legacy of unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, her Savior and Lord. A favorite quote of hers was from D.L. Moody, “When you read in the paper that I am dead, don’t you believe it; I will be more alive than I ever was on this earth.” The joy of the Lord was her strength, now the sight of the Lord is her joy.
The family is deeply grateful for the tender care provided by Amedisys Hospice personnel, especially Trina, Jodi, Angel, Jenny, Phyllis, Laura, and Pastor Lee.
Final arrangements are being handled by BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC. of Connellsville, with visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, followed by a celebration of life service at 12 p.m., all at Indian Creek Baptist Church, 311 Baptist Church Road, Mill Run.
