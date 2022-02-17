Smithfield
Virginia S. Jarrett, 94, of Smithfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 14, 2022.
She was born September 24, 1927, in Fairmont, W.Va., to Antonio and Josephine Santella and was the youngest of five children.
At 17, Virginia moved to Florida to marry her military husband, and made many dear friends during their moves across the United States. While living in Honolulu, Hawaii, she became a mother to her only daughter, Amanda.
Virginia settled down in Smithfield, where she bought 100 acres on which she and Amanda ran a dairy farm. Virginia was known as a strong willed, hardworking woman with a straightforward wit.
For 20 years, she worked at Agway and came to be known by many as Mrs. Agway. She retired in 1990 to babysit her grandchildren, and later began volunteering at Mon General Hospital. Virginia became a fixture of the hospital in her almost 30 years of volunteering where she gave 25,863 hours of service. In 2016 at 89 years old, Virginia was awarded the Auxiliary of West Virginia Hospital Association Volunteer of the Year Award.
Along with volunteering, Virginia was known as "the cookie lady", making hundreds of dozens of lady lock cookies every year, in addition to pierogies, and pizzelles for Country Club Bakery in Fairmont, W.Va..
Virginia attended St. Hubert Catholic Church of Point Marion, and enjoyed supporting the church through making pierogies and fundraising efforts.
Most of all, Virginia was a beloved mother and "Nana" to her three granddaughters and two great-granddaughters. Virginia was a constant source of unconditional love to her family. Our God graciously allowed her to be present through many years of their lives, providing her teachings, encouragement and motivation every step of the way. Nana will always be remembered as one who gives big warm hugs, tells great stories, and is the best cook ever. She will forever be loved beyond words.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Josephine Santella; and her four siblings, Clara Ridenour, Joanne Beckner, Alfred Santella, and Elizabeth Commander.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Amanda Smith (Raymond); her three granddaughters, Olivia Rohrssen (Richard), Gabrielle Valenzuela (Abraham), and Bridgette Waller (Donald); her two great-granddaughters, Danielle and Lindsey Rohrssen; and her cat, Bear.
A private funeral service will be held at St Hubert Catholic Church.
The family invites you to join in a memorial mass at St Hubert Catholic Church on Sat. March 5th, time TBD, followed by a celebration of Virginia's life at The Clubhouse at Rich Farms from 1 to 3 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Hubert Catholic Church, or the Mon Health Auxiliary in memory of Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, in Fairchance, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.