Grindstone
Vivian Marlene Meeks, 84, of Grindstone, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born March 21, 1937, in Brownsville, a daughter of Raymond Harold Lynn and Audrice Keller Lynn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville E. Meeks; companion Robert Efaw; son Clifford E. Meeks; daughter Deborah Bane; brothers Harold "Pete" Lynn, Charles Lynn; sisters Freda Smith, Nancy Bargdill.
Vivian is survived by her son, Carl and his wife, MaryAnn of Grindstone; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother Ronald Lynn and his wife, Geraldine of Waltersburg; daughter-in-law Linda Meeks; numerous nieces and nephews.
Vivian's family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, with Lawrence King, pastor of the Vanderbilt Church of Jesus Christ, officiating.
Interment to follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
