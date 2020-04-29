Vivian P. Cerra Cooley

Fairchance
Vivian P. "Polly" Cerra Cooley, 100, of Fairchance, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
She was born March 9, 1920, in Fairchance.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Bruno Cerra and Rose Angela Perry Cerra; brothers and sisters Beatrice, Johnny, Blanche, Eva, Van, Rose, Virginia, Rudy and Madaline; and her loving husband of 65 years, Wendell C. Cooley.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews; great-niece and great-nephews; three great-great-nieces; and friends.
She was employed with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for many years until her retirement.
Polly was a faithful, longtime member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church in Fairchance, former Catechism teacher, member of the Rosary Society and was a former Girl Scout leader in Fairchance.
A private family visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, in DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Her private family funeral home service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 1, with her nephew, the Reverend Father James Tringhese officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
Memorial contributions may be made to SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance.
