Dilliner
Vivian P. “Grammy” Chadderton, 79, of Dilliner, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 22, 2022, at her home, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Maidsville, W.Va. on April 4, 1942, a daughter of the late Ray and Helen Jean McClain Jackson.
She was a faithful member for many years of the Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God Church in Mount Morris, where she assisted with home ministries and funeral dinners. She was also a volunteer for years at the Alliance and Trinity Christian Schools.
Known affectionately by many as the “Mayor” of Dilliner, she also worked for many years at the election polls in Dilliner. Vivian was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family, and was never hesitant to share with others her love for her Lord and Savior.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, David Chadderton; one son, David D. Chadderton and wife Patty of Dilliner; a granddaughter, Hillery Chadderton of Pittsburgh; several nieces and nephews and their families; and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Wayne D. Jackson and Kenneth E. Jackson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m on Wednesday, in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, Director, and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. hour of service, in the Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God with Pastor Joe Adams officiating. Interment follows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mount Morris. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Amedisys Hospice, 2181 McClellandtown Rd., Masontown, PA 15461
