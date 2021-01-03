Fairchance
Vivien Kelley Harned, 93, of Fairchance, Pa. passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020.
She was born July 15, 1927 in York Run, Pa. the daughter of James and Marie Kelley.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Earl E. Harned Sr.; daughter, Kathleen Joyce Harned, and brother-in-law, Thomas Hoak.
Surviving are her son, Larry W. Harned; grandson, Ian J. Harned; great-grandchildren, Ronan Harned; sister, Evelyn Hoak and brother, Ray Kelley and wife Carol.
The family will greet friends and family 10 to 11 a.m. at the time of service on Tuesday, January 5, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
Private family interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, Pa.
