Scenery Hill
W. Lee Gillis, 71, of Scenery Hill, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington Hospital.
He was born July 11, 1952, in Washington, a son of the late Lindsey and Helen Leeper Gillis.
Mr. Gillis was a 1971 graduate of Beth Center High School.
He was employed as a millwright with Jessop Steel for 32 years, retiring in 2005. He was also a self-employed farmer and electrician.
Lee was an Eagle Scout, a lifetime member of the National Pike Steam, Gas & Horse Association, an associate member of the Centerville American Legion, and the Jefferson Hotel Football Club.
Lee’s hobbies included repairing antique tractors, operating his own sawmill and was an I-H enthusiast. Most of his free time was dedicated to the National Pike Steam , Gas & Horse Association.
He loved his dogs, Cooper and Ellie Mae, but most of all he loved helping friends and family.
On July 28, 2007, he married Valerie L. Six Gillis, who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Logan Walsh (Jacob) of Grindstone, Craig Mayton (Amy) of Canonsburg, Justin Mayton (Brianna) of Washington; a brother, Barry Gillis (Debbie) of Scenery Hill; sister- in-law, Kathy Hogue of Vestaburg; and two grandchildren, Carter and Hendrix Mayton.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the National Pike Steam, Gas & Horse Association, P.O. Box 181, Brownsville, PA 15417.
A guest book, where personal condolences may be expressed to the Gillis family, can be found at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
