Mount Pleasant
Wade D. Grimm, 78, of Mount Pleasant, PA, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at Excela Health- Frick Hospital, Mount Pleasant, PA.
Mr. Grimm was born October 7, 1941, in Mount Pleasant, PA, the son of the late Smith and Hazel Kinneer Grimm.
Wade had been employed by Pritts Feed Mill and Fayette Tire Co.
He is survived by his loving sister, Linda (Will) Ritenour of Acme, and her family.
Honoring Wade's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle Street, Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
