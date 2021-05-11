Uniontown
Waldon Edison "Big Joe" Spiker, 67, of Uniontown, died Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was born November 29, 1953, in Uniontown.
He was predeceased by his parents, Harry Edward Spiker and Florence Ella Brown Spiker; sisters Villa Mae Maust, Mary Lou Spiker, June Maurasco, Ruth Swaney and Winefred "Betty" Kropp; and brothers Harry Edward Spiker, Earl Spiker and Robert "Little Joe" Spiker.
Surviving are his sisters, Eleanor Maust, Peggy Teets, Sandy Ross and Bonnie Lou Spiker; very close niece and caregiver Joyce Braxton; other nieces and nephews; and a very close friend, Mr. Emile Ethridge.
Big Joe loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pittsburgh Pirates and fishing at Dunlap.
It was his request that there be no public services. Private arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.