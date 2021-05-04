Brownsville
It is with great sadness that the family of Wallace Eldavan Johnson announce his passing Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Wallace was the only child of Caroline Johnson. He was born August 2, 1987, and he was a graduate of Brownsville Area High School.
Wallace spent his childhood and early adulthood babysitting his younger cousins. He liked being employed as a carrier for Centerville Clinic. If you knew Wallace, you knew he always had something to say and most of the time had to get the last word.
Wallace enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with his boyz, caring for his dogs, playing cards, and watching football games, especially the Steelers. He will always be remembered as the family's Grill Master, who took pride with cooking on the grill and smoker.
In addition to his mother, Wallace leaves behind four precious, four-legged children, Gucci (father), Saddie (mother), White Paw (son), Sassey (daughter). He will be truly missed by his "The House" cousins, Dawnnisha Smith, DeJaun Graham, John Smith III, DeAlva Layton, Saleita Smith, Whitney Wilson, Henry Wilson III, De'Onte Smith, Jerree Mapstone, Anthony Settles Jr., Shelby Settles, Antwuan Butts. He loved his little cousins, Treshawn Butts, Samya Settles, John Smith IV, Jayden Long, Chanden Clevenger. Wallace was truly loved by his aunts and uncles, Anthony Settles Sr., Sally and John Smith Jr., Elston (Uncle El) Settles, Rendie Settles, Dayton and LuAnn Settles. Wallace will be deeply missed by his godsons, Liam and Lorenzo Riley; his boyz, Chaz Riley, Joel Oliver, Maurice Stanley, Steve Swetz, Shanya Tinsley (like one of the boyz); brothers Mark Harris, Sean Harris (Emma); and his extended family and friends.
Wallace was greeted at the pearly gates by his grandmother, Dolores Johnson Settles; aunt Laura Settles; his namesake and great-uncle, Wallace Johnson; father Chauncey Harris; four-legged child Lady; and other family members and friends.
His mother, Caroline, would like to extend her extreme gratitude for the outstanding support she received from the family, friends and community.
A private service for invited family and friends will be held Thursday, May 6, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. His family, which he dedicated his life to, will honor him with a "He Did It His Way" service, which will be live-streamed from the Sons of Italy, 16 Race Street, Brownsville.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
Face masks are required.
