Wallace H. Mays, Sr.

Point Marion
Wallace H. “Jack” Mays, Sr., 101, of Point Marion, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home, following a long and wonderful life.
Surviving are four children, Shirley Mays, Lawrence Mays and Brenda Sapp, all of Point Marion, and Donald Mays of Greensboro; and he was the beloved “Pap” to his 12 grandchildren and their families, as well as many other friends in the Point Marion area.
His family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of service on Saturday.
Interment, with full military honors, will follow in Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
