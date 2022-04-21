Point Marion
Wallace H. "Jack" Mays Sr., 101, of Point Marion, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home, following a long and wonderful life.
Born September 27, 1920, in Parkersburg, W.Va., he was a son of the late William Addison Mays and Willie Mae Congrove Mays.
A lifelong faithful member of the Apostolic Church, Jack was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theatre of Operations, and in The Philippines, and had been honored in recent years at parades and other veterans functions for his service to his country.
He had retired from the parts department of the former Horton Ford in Morgantown.
He enjoyed working on cars, attending local concerts and other activities with the Senior Citizens.
Surviving are four children, Shirley Mays, with whom he resided for the past several years, Lawrence Mays and Brenda Sapp, all of Point Marion, and Donald Mays of Greensboro; and he was the beloved "Pap" to his 12 grandchildren and their families as well as many other friends in the Point Marion area.
His wife, Charlotte McGaw Mays, passed away on January 6, 1994. Also deceased are two sons, Wallace H. Mays, Jr. and Charlie Mays; two daughters in infancy, Debra and Patricia: a granddaughter, Vicki Mays; two sisters, Nellie and Lilly; and five brothers, Harry, Cecil, Walter, Charles and John.
His family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and again from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of service on Saturday.
Interment, with full military honors, will follow in Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
