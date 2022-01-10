Uniontown
Wallace J. "Wally" Holup, 75, of Uniontown, passed on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Born October 4, 1946, in Jersey City, N.J., son of the late John W. Sr. and Jeanette Leonard Davis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Andrew Sr. and Edna Mae Holup; his brothers, Ronald, Robert and John Jr. Davis; and his sister, Janet Sydlar.
He is survived by his children, Tricia (Richard Kino) Joseph, Dawn (Frank) Duritsky, and Sheila (Richard) McDonough; grandchildren, Brett and Randall Joseph, Frank IV., Ryan and Halle Duritsky, and Madison and Richard Jr. McDonough; brothers and sisters, Andrew (Laura) Holup Jr., of Grindstone, Linda (Dan) Francis, Dennis (Rose) Davis, Arlene (Charles) Turner, Jeanette Maxwell, Richard (Terri) Davis, Ted (Theresa) Davis, Lorraine Hussey, Donna (Wayne) Hibner, Steven (Danae) Davis, and Scott (Christina) Davis. Several beloved nieces and nephews also survive.
Wallace enjoyed being a DJ, he loved all things musical, and bass fishing. He was a member of the Hutchinson Sportsman's Club and attended Liberty Baptist Church.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment to follow at Park Place Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com
