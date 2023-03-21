Markleysburg
Wallace “Reid” Hager, 73, of Markleysburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, with Pastor Terry Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery, Farmington.
Military honors will be accorded graveside by Amvets General Marshall Post 103, Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Reid be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.