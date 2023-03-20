Markleysburg
Wallace "Reid" Hager, 73, of Markleysburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 18, 2023.
He was born June 20, 1949, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wallace Reed Hager and Helen Alice Rembold Hager; and two sisters, Patricia Hager and Joan E. Hager.
Reid had been a Maintenance Mechanic and Project Supervisor at the Hatfield Ferry Power Station in Masontown, was a member of Utilities Workers Union #102M, Laurel Lodge No. 651 F&AM, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Sansom Chapel Cemetery Board and was a United Methodist by faith.
He served honorably in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, receiving the Vietnam Service Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon.
Reid was a very loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling with family members and friends.
Surviving are: his loving wife, Shirley Ann Kohlmeyer Hager, two children, Jennifer Glisan (Michael), of Farmington and Lance Hager, of Markleysburg; three grandchildren, Bryce Burnsworth (Madisyn), Reid Glisan and Austin Glisan; and three siblings: Theodora Hight (Robert), of Medford, Ore., Susan Mae Powell of Eugene, Ore. and Thaddeus Hager (Krista) of Las Vegas, Nev.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, with Pastor Terry Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery, Farmington.
Military honors will be accorded graveside by Amvets General Marshall Post 103, Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Reid be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
