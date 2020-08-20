Uniontown
Wallace "Wally" Richard Lipp, 77, of Uniontown, formerly of Belle Vernon and Elizabeth, died Monday, August 17, 2020.
He was born May 4, 1943, in Elizabeth, a son of the late Andreas W. and Mildred Colon Lipp.
Wally was retired from PennDot. He was a member of the Victory Ministry in Uniontown, Tradition One Inc., Senior Citizens of Uniontown, and also a member of the Recovery Community, stretching worldwide. Wally was noted as the "Legend" and "Dancing Machine".
He is survived by his brother, John (Pat) Lipp of St. Augustine, Fla.; sisters Phyllis Thompson of Elizabeth and Marilyn Strotman of Elizabeth; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; his best friend, Neal Christopher of Fairchance; as well as many great friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Lipp; and sisters Mildred Villenave and Linda Lipp.
Friends were received and funeral services were held in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com with interment in Round Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.