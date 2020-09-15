Perryopolis
Walter B. "FE" Molnar, 66, of Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in his home. He was born March 6, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of George Sr. and Betty L. Kapinus Molnar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Rodger Molnar; and uncle Bernard Molnar.
Fe is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Kim Seman Molnar; two daughters, Melanie Lemieux and husband Jon "JT" of Pittsburgh, Marisa Molnar of Perryopolis; three grandchildren, Jace, Jaedyn and Adelyn; father/mother-in-law John and Nancy Seman of Coal Center; five brothers, George Molnar, Gary Molnar, John (Pam) Molnar, Bernard "Bo" Molnar and Richard (Deb) Molnar; brothers and sisters-in-law John "Butch" Seman, Greg Seman, Karey Backos, Scott Seman (Terri); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, The Perryopolis Sons and Daughters of Italy, Perryopolis Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge and the Perryopolis Sokol Club. Fe enjoyed fishing, socializing with friends and family, cutting the grass, spending time with his grandchildren, vacationing, cheering on all Pittsburgh sport teams and swimming in the neighbor's pool.
Fe's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. Prayers of transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, in the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will be private.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
