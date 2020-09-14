Walter B. Molnar

Perryopolis
Walter B. "FE" Molnar, 66, of Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020. A Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, in. St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church.
A complete obituary will be published Tuesday. The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Walter's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
