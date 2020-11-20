Uniontown
Walter "Sonny" Baugh passed away in Casey House-Montgomery Hospice Monday, November 2, 2020. He was a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He was a quiet man of great heart.
Walt was born in Uniontown in 1943, a son of the late Yolande Ciarlo Baugh and Walter Baugh Sr. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Parke Baugh; his three children, Jennifer Baugh (Arjun), Michael Baugh (Rochelle), Candace Moxley (Jerry); six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Walt was one of seven children. His brothers and sisters enjoyed many an adventure with him: Barbara Packard (Jack), Donald Baugh (Sandy), Carolyn Sue Grimm (Barry), Charles Baugh (Trish), Jonathan Baugh, Robert Baugh (Beth).
He is also survived by his wife's siblings, Judith Schiffbauer (Bill), Craig Parke, Holly Andria (Bill) and Beth Schultz (Ed); and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was a systems analyst with Montgomery County Public Schools. He had a wonderful engineering, scientific mind and held a bachelor's degree from West Virginia University.
He was an invincible guy and loved a project. With help from his brothers, he built a house for his family in Maryland. He could fix just about anything, loved the outdoors and was an avid sailor and kayaker. His determination served him well in overcoming the hurdles life placed in his path. Most of all, he loved his family.
We picture him in freedom now, released from all suffering, sailing on beautiful waters, surrounded by love and light and never far from any of us who loved him and were lucky to call him family and friend.
In lieu of flowers, give the gift of time with others making memories and helping those in need. A celebration of Walt's life will be held at a later date.
