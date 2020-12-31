West Leisenring
Walter E. Youler Sr., 67, of West Leisenring, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at home.
He was born October 22, 1953, in Confluence, a son of Walter Emmet Youler and Millie Sumey Youler Riley.
He worked as a laborer out of the Laborers Union #1058, Pittsburgh, doing heavy highway road construction.
He's survived by his wife, Lydia Ridley Youler; children, Tammy (Bitz) Lear, Bill Youler, Melissa Youler; brothers and sisters, Frank Riley, Rick Smith, Kathy Spiker, Amy Schroyer; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; son, Walter E. Youler Jr.; stepfather, John Riley; stepmother, Norma Youler.
There will be no public visitation.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
