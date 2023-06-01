Walter Eugene McKeithan, Jr.

Irwin
Walter Eugene "Brother" McKeithan Jr., of Irwin, departed this life Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after a series of long illnesses. Walter was born August 18, 1964, in Brownsville General Hospital, to the late Walter E. McKeithan, Sr. and the late Virginia Hope Brown McKeithan. As a child, he was baptized into the Christian faith at Allison Community Baptist Church, where he worshipped throughout his childhood.
He graduated from Brownsville Area Senior High School in 1982.
After attending California University of Pennsylvania, he relocated to the DC/Virginia area and began his life-long career in sales. He worked for several years as a sales associate with Jacobs Gardner Office Supply in Bowie, Md. In the mid-1990s, he launched his own business, FACS, Inc., and served as a provider of office supplies and equipment to many business and government agencies throughout the DMV area. After relocating back to Pennsylvania, he held sales positions with Atlantic Broadband, Priceless Auto, and other area businesses.
Like his father, he was a life-long Dallas Cowboys fan and cheered for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed playing pool, backgammon, and winning debates. He also enjoyed sampling good cuisine, but always felt his mother's cooking was the best. He loved music of practically every genre, and was a very talented dancer. He was a huge movie buff, especially comedies because he had a wicked sense of humor. Walter enjoyed making others laugh and spending time with his family and friends. Walter was a Christian who loved his Lord and had a heart for broken souls. He loved being a father, and was a friend to many often going the extra mile to help someone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Left to cherish his memory are three sons, Brandon Hardy, Walter E. McKeithan, III, and Zachary B. McKeithan of Waldorf, Md.; two sisters, Donna E. McKeithan of Allison, Janet McKeithan-Janifer of Shippensburg; one niece, Carolyn H. Janifer of Shippensburg; three aunts, Mary Adkins of Homestead, Joanne Russell of Philadelphia, and Connie Douglas of Allison; one uncle, John Russell of Philadelphia; and many cousins and friends.
A memorial service to commemorate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Entombment will take place at Lafayette Memorial Park in a private ceremony.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.