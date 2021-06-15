Allison
Walter Eugene "Punchy" McKeithan Sr., 83, of Allison, peacefully transitioned from this life Wednesday, June 3, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving daughters. Walter was born June 6, 1937, in Brownsville, to the late Louise Morgan and the late John Allen McQueen. He was adopted during infancy by John's sister and husband, the late Carolyn M. McQueen McKeithan and the late Walter McKeithan of Allison, where he lived all of his life.
Walter graduated from Redstone Township High School in 1955 and delighted in attending his class reunions. After high school, he worked with his father's sanitation business.
In 1958, he married his life partner, the late Virginia Hope Brown McKeithan of Clarksville. Together they had three children. After a brief stint in the U.S. Army, he became a member of the United Mine Workers of America, Labelle. Later he attended training at American Training Services, Easton, where he learned to operate heavy equipment, and became a skilled journeyman assisting in the building of highways, bridges, lakes and roadways throughout Pennsylvania.
Upon his retirement, Walter enjoyed spending time with his family, four grandchildren and countless friends, which included people of all ages, ethnicities, genders and backgrounds. If he could help someone, he would. Throughout his life, he mentored many young men and women. In addition, he enjoyed his wife's homecooked meals, music, vacationing, card games, a good debate, comedy and watching professional sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Left to celebrate his life are his two daughters, Donna E. McKeithan of Allison and Janet McKeithan-Janifer of Shippensburg; his son, Walter E. McKeithan Jr. of Vanderbilt; four grandchildren, Brandon Hardy of Maryland, Walter E. McKeithan III of Waldorf, Md., Carolyn Hope Elizabeth Janifer of Shippensburg and Zachary B. McKeithan of Waldorf; two sisters, Joanne Morgan Russell (John) of Elkins Park and Connie Douglas of Allison; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
Services are being arranged by LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17.
Entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with his niece, Minister Alice Flood, officiating.
Livestream video, floral tributes and condolences can be accessed through www.lantzfh.com.
