Connellsville
Walter Eugene Shultz, 78, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
He was born May 5, 1942, in McClellandtown, a son of the late John Shultz and Anna Telicak Shultz.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Dorthy Shultz; brother, John Shultz Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Shultz Miller and Charles Miller; and sister-in-law, Betty Carey Shultz.
Surviving are his loving family, brothers, Tony Shultz and his companion, Mary Nicholson of Carmichaels, George Shultz and his wife Karen of Connellsville, and James Shultz and his wife Cindy of Uniontown; numerous nephews and nieces and numerous great-nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank Twin Trees staff for the wonderful love and care Walter received over the 33 years he lived there.
Visitation will be in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, December 19. The Funeral Service will begin at noon with Rev. Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
