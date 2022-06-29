Walter F. Brady

McClellandtown
Walter F. “Rick” Brady, 66, of McClellandtown, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was born July 17, 1955, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Charles Brady and Estella Coll Brady.
Rick graduated from Churchill High School in Pittsburgh. He worked as a security systems specialist for UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Rick enjoyed bird watching, scuba diving and reading.
Left to keep Rick’s memory alive are his loving wife of 33 years, Jane Yutzy; a son, Jonathan Brady and wife Susan of Cleveland, Ohio; a daughter, Nicole Gailey and husband Jason of Lugoff, S.C.; two grandchildren; a sister, Suellen Brady of Beaver; and in-laws, Barbara Elsesser and husband Jack of Pittsburgh.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends were received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 1 until the 2 p.m. service celebrating Rick’s life Wednesday, June 29, with Pastor Skip Noftzger officiating. Interment will be private.
The family suggests donations may be made to the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, 292 Springer Road, McClellandtown, PA 15458.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
