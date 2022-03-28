Walter H. Mahoney Jr.

Uniontown
Walter H. “Skip” Mahoney Jr., 74, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in UPMC Western Maryland Medical Center. He was born September 13, 1947, in Uniontown, a son of the late Walter H. Mahoney Sr. and Mary Margaret Hileman Mahoney.
Skip was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1965. He worked as a bridge designer and draftsman for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and S.P. & K. Engineering before retirement.
He was a member of the Grace Brethren Church of Uniontown. He enjoyed watching auto racing, baseball and football. He was a life-long Civil War enthusiast, fly-fisherman and servant of his Lord.
Left to cherish Skip’s memory are his children, Malinda Mahoney and wife Colleen of Uniontown, Jarrett Mahoney and wife Sherri of LaValle, Md., and Joel Mahoney and wife Jennifer of Farmington; grandchildren, Aaron, Aurora, Ama Grace, Shawn, Tristan and Logan; faithful pet, Molly Mae Pockets; special friend, Daphne Shirk; and former wife and friend, Patty Mahoney.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. Viewing will continue in the funeral home from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Skip’s life Thursday, March 31, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
