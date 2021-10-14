Walter J. Roberts

California
Walter J. "Pete" Roberts, 78, of California, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born Friday, April 23, 1943, in East Pike Run Township, a son of the late Bert L. Roberts and Evelyn Woody Roberts.
Pete proudly served our country in the United States Air Force, and served one tour in Vietnam.
He was a retired mechanic in California where he worked for many years. He was a member of the West Brownsville American Legion Post 940.
He was a great family man; he loved his wife, children and grandchildren, and put them before all others. Pete was an avid Pittsburgh Sports fan, Pirates, Steelers, and Pens. He enjoyed music and a good western.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Margaret Robinson, Rosalie McGinity, and Dorothy Semancik; one brother, Jim Roberts; great grandson, Oliver Marzullo; and son-in-law, Tommy Long.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Matilda Roberts; two children, James Roberts, and wife Luticia of Kearneysville, W.Va., and Rachel Roberts of California; one sister, Kathryn Bakos, and husband Paul of Richeyville. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Victoria Marzullo (Chris), Brianna Roberts, James-Andrew Roberts, Allie Roberts, and twin boys, Declan and Rylan Long.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, October 15, 2021, in the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California. Funeral Services will begin at 8 p.m.
Military Funeral Honors will be accorded at 4 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.