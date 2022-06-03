Mount Independence
Walter Matthews Jr., 89, of Mount Independence, went to be with his Lord Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his loving and fully devoted wife, Shirley, at his side and at home on the property where he resided his entire life.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, and from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, June 4, with Pastor Roger L. Yeager Sr., Pastor David Ealy and Pastor Jeff Marton officiating, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Interment will follow in the family cemetery, Zaring-Matthews Cemetery, Mount Independence.
The family requests that face masks be worn during visitation and the funeral service.
The family would like to thank and express their deep appreciation to all those who provided help and assistance over the past year during our husband and father's declining health including the staff of OSPTA Hospice, Laura, Jackie, Angel, Ashley, Sally and Jeff; Kathy Taylor with Home Instead; Shirley Bebout, private duty nurse who compassionately assisted nearly every day over the past year; Wendell Robert and Sherri Landman, nephew and niece; Sam Yauger, neighbor; Karl Butchko, neighbor; Loretta Goodwin, neighbor; Michele Chipps, niece; Darcia Klippi and Susan Matthews, nieces and constant errand runners; and Marion Jurczak, sister-in-law and special aide in every way.
Condolences for the family me be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or, on the funeral home's Facebook page @burhanscrouse.
