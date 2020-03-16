Footedale
Walter Michael "Wally" Suba Jr., age 69, of Footedale, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
On October 2, 1950, in Uniontown, PA the late Margaret Bruzda Suba and Walter "Fudge" Suba Sr. welcomed into this world the sweetest, humblest, kindest, hard working and loveable little boy name Wally. A man who with all his heart loved God, his family, his community, his country and his food.
Wally grew up in Footedale and was a 1968 graduate of German Township High School.
He volunteered for the United States Air Force. He spent most of his enlistment at the Royal Air Force Base in Mildenhall, England, where he met his loving wife, Helen Anderson Suba. After returning home, Wally worked at The Filbert Shop United States Steel Mining Company and then, retired from United States Steel Clairton Works.
After retirement, Wally humbly accepted a position at Dearth Funeral Home, where he felt honored to drive loved ones to their final resting place.
Wally was an active member and usher at St. Francis Catholic Church and Footedale Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Helen Suba; his daughter Nadia (Joe) Novotny of Uniontown, PA and son Ryan of Footedale; his loving grandchildren, Sebastian and Gracie; and his loving fur grandchild, Stanley. Wally is also survived by his sisters, Linda Marano, Patricia (Joe) Kopko and Mary Ann (John) Seneri Meliher; mother-in-law, Anne Anderson; sister-in-law Linda Dungar; and special niece Erika Doyle and nephews Danny Seneri and James Dungar.
Friends will be received in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill St., New Salem, PA on Monday from 2 - 8 PM and Tuesday until 9:30 AM, when a prayer service will be held followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, Footedale site, with the Rev. Fr. William G. Berkey as celebrant.
