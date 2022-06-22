Walter R. Stinger Sr.

Eighty Four, formerly Brownsville
Walter R. "Hawkeye" Stinger Sr., 84, of Eighty Four, and formerly of Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Son of the late Phillip and Mildred Deihl Stinger.
He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Boliver Stinger; two sons, William and Jeffrey; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by four children: John, Kimberly, Ray and Scott; numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 3 until 7 p.m., the hour of service, on Friday, June 24, 2022, with the Reverend Father Timothy Kruthaupt officiating. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
