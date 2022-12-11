Hopwood
The Raffle family has lost its North Star.
Walter Raffle, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Walter Raffle Jr. was born in 1928 and lived his entire life in Hopwood.
He was predeceased by his eldest son, Jim, and his brother, M. Harlan. He is survived by his wife, Gerry; son, Mark; daughter, Beth, her husband Dave McIntyre, and their sons Bailey (Meghann) and Clancy; son David and his wife, JoAnna; Jim's children, Jimmy (Carrie and Lincoln), Sam (Bryan), and Krystal Tressler (Jase); his brother and best friend, Tom (Eleanor); a brother, Gary (Ruby); and many extended and honorary family members, all of whom he cherished.
Walt graduated from South Union High School and served with the Army Airborne in the Korean War, after which he came home and married Gerry (Pletcher), his partner in all things and the love of his life for more than 70 years. He started his career working for Bell Telephone, quickly rising to a management position in the engineering department and making many lifelong friends along the way.
Walt was a renaissance man. In his "off" hours, he maintained the facilities at the Hopwood business he and his wife owned, Spindler's Greenhouse. The greenhouse wasn't his cup of tea, but it was hers, so he dedicated his time to supporting her in what she loved to do (and only grumbled a little). Walt liked to work with his hands and he could do it all, rehabbing, selling and renting various properties over the years.
With a beautiful singing voice, he was a gifted and well-known vocalist, having performed at Pittsburgh's Syria Mosque, a time or two with Harold Betters, with the local Barbershop Quartet and various choral groups, and at many churches, weddings, concerts and festivals throughout the region. His was the most beautiful rendition of "O Holy Night" you could ever hope to hear. He was a longtime member of the Uniontown Church of the Brethren and, more recently, of the Great Bethel Baptist Church, having many dear friends and wonderful memories in each.
The only hobby he allowed himself was one that was pursued after dark. He had raccoon hunted with his brothers since his childhood on Pine Knob. In adulthood, he developed that passion into a national reputation for breeding, raising and training competition-level English Redtick Coonhounds. Those bloodlines are still prized.
He was an awesome dad. He was also a gardener, a horseman, a mentor and a friend to the broadest and most diverse range of folk ever assembled in one lifetime. He was a quiet, anonymous giver, not wanting anyone to feel beholden. He had a true compass of right and wrong, and no tolerance for bullies. He spent his entire life showing us how it was done and, until his work here was complete, he was an absolutely unstoppable force of nature. There will never be another like him and we were blessed beyond measure to call him our own.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of both Lafayette Manor and WVU Hospice for their care and compassion, and they ask that if you are moved to make a gesture in Walt's name, please contribute to St. Jude Children's Hospital in lieu of sending flowers.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday December 11th, and until 11 a.m. Monday December 12th in the CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood Pa when services will be held with Pastor Mac Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Hopwood Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.