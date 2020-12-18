East Millsboro
Walter S. Carnathan, 82, of East Millsboro, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Mt. Macrina Manor. He was born February, 6, 1938, in East Millsboro, a son of the late James Carnathan and Harriett Lane Carnathan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Carnathan; and brother Terry Carnathan.
Walter was a former member of Holy Trinity Russian Church. He was a member of St. Georges Serbian Orthodox Church. Walter worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for 11 years and worked for 10 years at the Volkswagon Plant and was a member of the United Auto Workers Local #1050. He served in the United States Air Force.
Left to cherish Walter's memory are his wife of 55 years, Lucille Maston Carnathan of East Millsboro; son James Carnathan of Epping, N.H.; sister Patricia Lent (Jack) of East Millsboro; brother James Carnathan (Joyce) of East Millsboro, and sisters-in-law Charlyn Carnathan and Kathryn Maston; along with several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, Inc., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 20. Visitation will continue from 9 until 10 a.m., the time of a memorial service celebrating Walter's life, Monday, December 21, with Father Sasa Nedic as celebrant.
Donations, in memory of Walter, can be made to St. Georges Serbian Orthodox Church, 296 Old Rt. 21 Road, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
