Formerly of Uniontown
Walter Thorpe McCartney Jr., 96, of Ocean Isle Beach, passed away quietly in his sleep Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a brief illness at SECU Hospice of Brunswick.
Mr. McCartney, referred to as Dode in his younger years and Mac later in life was born February 10, 1924, in Uniontown, to Walter Thorpe McCartney Sr. and Bessie Drews McCartney. He was a WWII fighter pilot with the US Army Air Force, stunt pilot, race car driver, executive pilot and entrepreneur. Besides his children, his greatest accomplishment was patent holder of the Variable Wall and Vortex Finder Hydrocyclone Classifier in 1977 which enabled him to found Coal Processing Equipment, Inc. in Uniontown.
He always said he liked to live dangerously and that he did. He was very wise, philosophical, an eternal optimist, always smiling and telling jokes. He will be sorely missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Patricia McCartney of Ocean Isle Beach; children Walter (Scott) Thorpe McCartney III and wife Dianne of Marco Island, Fla., Vickie Sears and husband George Dick of Ocean Isle Beach and Elizabeth “Beth” Glidden and husband Frank of Greenwood, Ind.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Due to current health concerns, a memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date.
You may offer condolences as www.shallottefunerals.com
WHITE FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, Shallotte.
