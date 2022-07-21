Lake Lynn
Wanda Ann Moser, 58, of Lake Lynn, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her home following a lengthy illness.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete, and will be announced by the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
A complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's newspaper.
