Lake Lynn
Wanda Ann Moser, 58, of Lake Lynn, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at her home, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Uniontown, on March 15, 1964, she was a daughter of the late Reileigh and Margie Shaffer Thorpe.
She had formerly worked as a bartender at Fabrizi’s Restaurant on the mountain at Jumonville.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband, James A. Moser; three sons, Charles Priester, Michael Preister and James R. Moser, and their families; and two sisters, Bonnie Thomas and Jamie McClain.
In addition to her parents, also deceased is a sister, Alice Collins; and a brother, Rolly “Hank” Thorpe.
Her family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Friday. A brief funeral service will begin at 8 p.m.
