Fairchance
Wanda Arleen Bowlen, 72, of Fairchance, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in her home. She was born December 9, 1948, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Lloyd Richter Jr. and Annabelle (Brown).
She is survived by her husband, Robert Leslie Bowlen; children Crystal Ray Wurchak of Uniontown, two stepchildren April Ann Bowlen of Brownsville and Alec Bowlen of Smithfield; and eight stepgrandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Regina Scott, Dagnal Richter and Roger Richter; and five nieces and one nephew.
She was a retired nurses aid and she loved to write songs and poems.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 16, and until the 1 p.m. service Sunday, January 17, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating the service. Interment will follow in Mt. Taber Cemetery. SOCAIL DISTANCING WILL BE BEING PRACTICED AND MASKS ARE MANDITORY IN ORDER TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND MUST BE WORN YOUR ENTIRE STAY IN THE BUILDING - NO EXCEPTIONS.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.