Wanda E. Hibbard, 63, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born April 13, 1958, in Uniontown, a daughter of Hazel Elizabeth Warman Kennedy of Fairchance and the late Robert Lee Kennedy.
In addition to her father, Wanda was preceded in death by her first husband, John W. Hibbard Jr.; second husband, Randy Jordon; and brother, Ron Kennedy.
Wanda attended Fairchance Georges Junior/Senior High School. She then worked in home health care for many years.
Wanda enjoyed solving puzzle books, coloring, games and shopping. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother, left to cherish Wanda's memory are her four sons, John W. Hibbard of Mercer, Donald E. Hibbard of Uniontown, John W. Hibbard and fiancee Kathy of Kittaning and Phillip M. Hibbard and fiancee Alex of Donegal; a daughter, Jessica N. Hibbard and fiance Larry of Fairmont, W.Va.; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Mark Kenndey and wife Kathy of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; two sisters, Diann Cornish and husband Gary of Point Marion, and Jaunita Hoone and husband Chuck of Fairchance; and companion, Rick Harned of Uniontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, and will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Wanda's life, Saturday, October 2, with Pastor Kenneth Rockwell officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
