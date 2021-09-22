Markleysburg
Wanda F. Burnworth, 87, of Markleysburg, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 28, 1934, in Markleysburg, a daughter of the late Roy Leber and Donna Martin Leber.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry P. Burnworth; and an infant son.
She is survived by her children, Joy Burd (Dan), Dane Burnworth (the late Sharon) and Tim Burnworth (Wendy), all of Markleysburg. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Christopher Burd (Wendy), Jeremy Burnworth, Jason Burnworth (Toni), Julianne Glover (David) and Nicholas Burnworth (Kayla); 11 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Barbara Marker (Albert) and Barry Leber (Shirley), and a special sister-in-law, Betty Smith, all of Markleysburg; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a member of Union Chapel Church, The Mt. Fellowship Center and District #9. She was an avid reader.
Friends will be received in from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, September 23, in Union Chapel Church, Markleysburg, with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will follow in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Wanda's memory to the Ruth Enlow Library of Garret County Maryland, 6 North 2nd Street, Oakland, MD 21550.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
