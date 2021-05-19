Uniontown
Wanda Faye Brangard, 51, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, in her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born October 13, 1969, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Wanda R. Meyers and Peter Ray Brangard.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Suzy Jarzynka and Mary Louise Sutton; and cousin Scott Keefer.
Wanda was the kindest, most loving person that you would know; she would help anyone do anything. She loved her family and friends dearly. She will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by daughters Melissa Massey and husband Roger, Amber Collins and husband Bobby, Dawn (Mathew Vargo) Brangard; grandchildren Terrence, Jaydien, Xaiver, Steven, Andrew, Skyler, Bobby Jr., Elena, Noah; siblings Vernon Brangard, Jamie Brangard, Dan (Jamie) Brangard, Christina (Phil) Edwards, Cookie Brangard, Frank (Candy) Brangard, Shirl Brangard, Raymond Brangard; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wanda's family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m., the time of her funeral service, Thursday, May 20, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance. Interment is private.
Condolences for the family are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
