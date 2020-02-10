White House
Wanda Gail Lilley Dice “Monday”, 67 of White House, Smithfield, Pa., went home to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ and her husband Butch on Friday, February 7, 2020.
She was born September 7, 1952 in Uniontown, Pa.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 46 years, Harold “Butch” Dice on February 5, 2020; her parents, Arthur J. and Edith M. Lilley; sisters, Lois Stanley and Charlotte Rankin and brother, Ronald J. “Duke” Lilley.
Surviving are her son, Donald L. Dice and wife Sabrina; daughter, Shelby R. Martin and husband Joseph; the love of her life, her three grandchildren, Daniel L. and Connor R. Dice of Smithfield, Pa. and Abigail R. Stokes of New York; sisters, Bonnie Schneider of South Euclid, Ohio, Mary Ellen Rhodes and husband Raymond of Fairchance, Pa., Sondra Tate and husband Jerry “Denny” of Smithfield, Pa., Emma Jean Kuznik of Niles, Ohio, Nancy Churby of Smithfield, Pa., Edith Elaine Hostetler and husband Arthur “Hoss” of Smithfield, Pa., Sharon Joy Canon and husband Jean of Garden City, Texas and Wanita G. Ferrari and husband Pete of Hiller, Pa.; a very special brother, Arthur F. Lilley and wife Betty of Smithfield, Pa.; brother-in-law, Donald Rankin of Smithfield, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Wanda was a member of the White House Free Methodist Church and was involved in various activities of the church; played softball for many years for church teams, manager of women’s softball team and played co-ed with her husband “Butch.”
She was employed with WVU Book Store, Lake View Country Club Accounting Department, Rich’s Farm Pizza Shop, Reese Warehouse Finance Department and the Smithfield Learning Center in Smithfield, Pa.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. on Monday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
