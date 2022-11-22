Georges Township
Wanda Gillen, 61, of Georges Township, Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly at the Uniontown Hospital on Friday, November 18, 2022.
She was born May 29, 1961, in Braddock.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Daris and Alice Cole Alkire Sr.; and a sister, Kathleen Alkire.
Surviving is her husband, and best friend of 39 years, Bob Gillen; two children, Robert Scott Gillen Jr. and wife, Kara, and Rebecca Hudock and husband, Andrew Hudock; four grandchildren, Jayden, Elliana, Adalynn and Kelsey; siblings, Conway and Sarah Bechtol, Daris and Shiree Alkire, Bobby and Mary Ann Alkire, Mary Jane Malone and Camella and James McCourt; many nieces and nephews; and best friends, Sandy and Mary Jane.
Wanda was retired from the Albert Gallatin School District as a Bus Monitor.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating.
Interment will follow in Park Place Cemetery, Uniontown.
