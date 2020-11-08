Smock
Wanda Jean Marsh Price, 88, of Smock, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, after a brief illness. She was born February 11, 1932, in Tippecanoe, a daughter of George D. and Mae Keller Marsh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Price; daughter Brenda Joyce Price; son Duane E. Price (his son, her grandson, Neil Price survives).
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always helping and cared for everyone she knew. She was very active with her home church, New Life Free Methodist, and shared her strong faith in every aspect of her life. She will always be loved and remembered.
Wanda is survived by her children and grandchildren, son Ralph (Gail) Price and grandchildren Gabrielle (Matt) Beacom, Ian Price (fiance Alexandria Tesauro) and Sarah Price, son Alan (Jamie) Price and grandchildren Zack Swift and Hunter Price, daughter Shelia (Jeffrey) Gerdo and grandchildren Gina Gerdo, Kari Gerdo and Christy (Clayton) Pilcher, son Robert Price Sr. and grandchildren Robert Price Jr. and Justin Price; great-grandchildren Riley Price, Remi Price, Collins Beacom, Bailey Petrock Oliver Price.
Wanda's family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 8, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 9, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, with Pastor Ken Walls officiating. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
