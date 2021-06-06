Uniontown
Wanda L. Robertson Yokobosky, 89, of Uniontown, went home to be with her Lord Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born March 27, 1932, in Smithton, a daughter of the late Emerson and Blanche Robertson.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi - Footedale, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Christian Mothers. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Yokobosky Jr.; her son, Jerome Yokobosky; and a sister, Nancy Robertson.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, John Yokobosky, Kenneth Yokobosky and Cindy Jobes (David); five grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
A special thank you from the family to Monarch Meadow Care Home and the nurses from Amedysis Hospice for your love and care of Wanda, as well as to Patty Stavich for her many years of compassionate care.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. blessing service Saturday, June 5, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. Interment to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery.
