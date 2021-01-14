Greensburg
Wanda Lee Kimmell, 76, of Greensburg, died Sunday, January 10, 2021, in her home.
She was born February 12, 1944, in Point Marion, a daughter of Hayward Ware and Sarah Brooks Ware.
She had worked as an operator for Call Tech.
Surviving are son Lester Alan Kimmell; daughter Terrie (James) McGee; grandchildren Jeremiah (Julie) McGee, Joshua McGee, Jesse (Rebeakh) McGee, Angel Kimmell, Barry Kimmell, Candy Kimmell; great-grandchildren Shian, Courtney, Adeline, Noah, Elizabeth, Idelette; great-great-grandchild Alaya; sisters Shirley and Leona.
She was predeceased by her parents; children Rhonda and Robert; brothers Harold and Stanley; sisters Linda and Connie.
Friends will be received from noon to 5 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, January 15, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Jesse McGee officiating.
Due to COVID-19, mandated guidelines will be followed including social distancing and masks.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
