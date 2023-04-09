McClellandtown
Wanda M. Valusek, 99, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
She was born October 9, 1923, in Latrobe, a daughter of John and Angela Kwasnik Sadlo.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael Francis Valusek; son, Matthew Valusek; and sister, Alfreda Kopec.
She was the last member of her immediate family.
Wanda was a member of St. Francis of Assisi, Footdale.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Thomas Valusek and wife Anna; grandchildren, Michelle Proden and husband Aaron, Audra Kaprive and husband Brian, Stacey Thomas and husband David, Matthew Valusek and wife Melissa; great- grandchildren, Bailey Proden, Brady Proden, Brooklyn Thomas, Matthew Valusek; and daughter-in-law, Debra Valusek.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.,, 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, where visitation continues from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Footedale.
Interment will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Leckrone.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care and Bella Healthcare Center for their compassion and care.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
