Markleysburg
Ward W. Umbel, 82, of Markleysburg, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Hillside Manor Personal Care Home, Uniontown.
He was born to the late Bill and Larna Evans Umbel on November 26, 1938, at his childhood home in Asher Glade, Md.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Nevin Umbel.
Ward met his wife, Beverly Fearer, in 1958 and they married in December of 1959. They went on to have three children, Virginia (Terry) Evans; William Jay (Darla) Umbel; and Gina (Doug) Friend.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband and father, Ward also loved trucking, farming, supporting his grandchildren's activities, and caring for the needs of the community around him.
Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.
Along with his wife and children, he is also survived by grandchildren, Amanda Evans, Nathan and Tara Evans, Brian and Brittany Umbel, Erica and Jeremy Bender, Bethany Umbel, Julie Friend, Rachel Friend and Emilee Friend; great- grandchildren, Kyla and Raegan Umbel, Joelle and Hunter Evans, a baby boy Bender on the way; one sister, Gaye (Ron) Rodeheaver; and one sister-in-law, Carol Umbel.
Friends will be received at the Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 943 Second Avenue, Friendsville, MD, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Funeral services will be conducted in the Asher Glade Church of the Brethren at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, with Pastor Brian Umbel officiating.
Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in the Asher Glade Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com
